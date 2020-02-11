Minecraft: how to create and build a Nether Portal

Share it:

With the arrival of the expected Nether Update, Minecraft players will be interested to know how to build a Portal of the Nether in the game. In this mini-guide we explain how to do it in the simplest way possible.

Whenever a player builds a Nether Portal in the Overworld, a corresponding portal appears in the parallel dimension of the Nether and viceversa. In this way it is possible to pass from one world to another by crossing the threshold of the portal. Let's see how to build one in Minecraft.

How to build the Nether Portal in Minecraft

To build the Nether Portal you need to complete three simple steps.

Get the Obsidian

To build the smaller Nether Portal you will need at least 10 obsidian blocks. This material is formed when lava comes into contact with water, and can only be extracted with a Diamond Pickaxe.

The material can also be extracted from the giant Obsidian pillars, at the "end" of the game. Recall that these pillars regenerate each time a player revives the Ender Dragon.

Build the shape of the Portal

After getting enough Obsidian and deciding where to place the Nether Portal, all you have to do is build a 4×5 rectangle with blocks of this material, as shown in the video above.

Light up the Portal

There are many options for illuminating your Nether Portal. The simplest is to use fire. To do this, just use a workbench, an iron ingot and a single unit of flint, a material that you can find by destroying a block of gravel.

After gathering the required resources, all you need to do is place an iron ingot and the flint unit in a horizontal position to create the steel. Then all you have to do is equip it and use it to illuminate the portal.