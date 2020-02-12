Minecraft: how to craft objects with Netherite

Share it:

The Nether Update by Minecraft introduced the Netherite, an even more precious material than diamond. In this mini-guide we explain where to find it and how to use it to craft weapons, armor and any type of object.

The equipment made of Netherite it is a step above that of Diamante. This material is stronger, faster, longer lasting and does not sink into the lava, proving to be the perfect solution for exploring the parallel dimension of the Nether.

Except for Gold, which remains the most precious material, Netherite is currently the best material ever for building objects, weapons and armor in Minecraft. Let's see how.

How to craft weapons, armor and objects with Netherite in Minecraft

Netherite can be found in the parallel dimension of the Nether, digging deep. First of all, therefore, you will have to build a Nether portal to enter this parallel dimension. Then just complete the following steps:

At the lowest depths of the Nether, extract the Ancient Debris.

Place the Ancient Debris in a furnace (or blast furnace) to refine the scrap. Attention, it will take some time.

Place 4 Nether scrap and 4 Gold bars on a crafting table to create Netherite bars.

With i Netherite ingots you can craft any object, including weapons and armor. We reiterate that this material offers several advantages: it does not sink into the lava, allows you to create weapons that deal more damage, more resistant and faster armor, and also offers a greater spell value than the Diamond.