Minecraft Dungeons on xCloud: a video shows the touch controls

As you have already read, Microsoft has just announced that cloud gaming will arrive tomorrow for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and among the 150 titles available we will also find Minecraft Dungeons. In this regard, the Redmond giant has released a video to show the touch controls.

As you can see in the movie, on the screen there is not a generic interface but one created specifically for the game by the developers and with icons to touch that perfectly reflect the style of the game menus. It therefore seems that it is up to the individual development teams to decide whether or not to implement touch controls in their products. In any case, the games supported by the service known until a few weeks ago as Project xCloud will support everyone controller Xbox One with support for bluetooth and other peripherals, among which we also find the DualShock di PlayStation 4.

Before leaving you to the movie that shows the game in action on an Android smartphone (for now the only Operating System supported on mobile), we remind you that the Creeping Winter expansion of Minecraft Dungeons is now available for purchase and is free for owners of the special edition of the game.