Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC and free update coming in September

Fresh from the great success achieved thanks to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch, Minecraft Dungeons is preparing to welcome the new Creeping Winter DLC along with a substantial free update arriving on September 8th.

After the debut of the first DLC Jungle Awakens, Minecraft Dungeons is ready for the arrival of the new add-on titled Creeping Winter. The second DLC will allow players to face a devastating icy storm between new missions and new enemies. During the various adventures it will be possible to collect new armaments, armor and still unknown artifacts with which to face the ice mods.

Together with Creeping Winter, Microsoft and Mojang announced the arrival of a big free update which will include new features: players will be able to save the merchants lost between the various levels. Once rescued, they will open a shop in the camp. The blacksmith will also allow you to create items to trade with players in multiplayer. With the same update will also arrive the new daily challenges that will bring modifiers to the game mechanics providing a new level of difficulty.

Before leaving, we remind you that you can find the Minecraft Dungeons review on our pages. The Creeping Winter DLC and free update will arrive instead next September 8th.