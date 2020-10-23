Mindhunter, the series is too expensive and perhaps “will never come back”: says David Fincher

Bad news for all fans of Mindhunter, the extraordinary crime series Netflix developed by David Fincher, because the very director and creator of the show revealed during a recent interview for the promotion of Mank – expected platform film – that the series will most likely never return.

The problem would be the high production costs, which would come to psycho-physically wear out Fincher himself personally, given the rise in expenses. The author said:

“This is a 90-hour work week. It really absorbs everything in your life. When I finished Season 2 I was pretty exhausted. I immediately thought ‘I don’t know if I have the strength to continue with a third season’, and that was probably over for me. For the audience he had, the recorded views, it was too expensive a show. We finished Mank and then we thought about how to develop a third season but it wouldn’t be possible at a lower cost than the second. And at some point you have to be realistic that the dollars invested are paid off by the visions “.

Eventually Fincher also indulges in an emotional comment: “Mindhunter really meant a lot to me“.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. We leave you to the review of the second season of Mindhunter.