         'Mindhunter': Netflix releases the protagonists of their contracts and puts the David Fincher series on an indefinite pause

Bad news for 'Mindhunter' fans. Netflix has decided free of your contracts to Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv by pausing the series indefinitely. Until now it was expected that David Fincher the retake after finishing his next movie, but it seems that the wait will be much more. And that if we get to see a third season of the series.

Fincher is very busy

Of course, Tv Line reports that Netflix has not canceled the series and that everything is due to how tight Fincher's agenda is. In addition to 'Mank', his first feature film for the platform, he is also busy working as a producer for the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots'. Nothing that was not known until now, but a Netflix representative has clarified the following:

He may return to 'Mindhunter' again in the future, but in the meantime it was unfair to prevent actors from looking for other jobs while he was exploring new jobs on his own.

It was clear that Fincher's initial idea was to continue the series beyond what we have seen so far, but also that on Netflix they will not cry too much for this news. After all, the promotional campaign around the launch of the second season shone by its absence and 'Mindhunter' never received the recognition it deserved in the television awards.

There is hope that this will change in the future, but the news sounds like cancellation without daring to say it openly. Remember that between the first and second season two years passed, so it was not necessary to make such a decision so quickly if it was not seen that, in the best case, the wait was not going to be greater in this case.

For me I hope my fears are unfounded and 'Mindhunter' returns, although we must wait five years to say a random figure. It was one of the best Netflix series and does not deserve a farewell through the back door.