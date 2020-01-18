Mindhunter Could Not Return To Netflix- Mindhunter 3 Stop

Share it:

The series on murderous psychopaths that Netflix presented us, 'Mindhunter', quickly conquered the audience, especially after the arrival of its second season last 2019. With an open end to continue in the future and a guaranteed success for both the creator, David Fincher, as for the platform, we were all more than sure that we would soon have among us a third season. Well, it may not be so. Or at least within an upcoming calendar.

It seems that Fincher, recognized by films like 'Seven' or 'The Fight Club', has decided to focus on other projects he has on the table and stop producing, for the moment and for an indefinite time, more episodes of 'Mindhunter '. This was explained by Netflix in a statement: "David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie, Mank, and in producing a second season of Love, Death and Robots. Maybe I will go back to Mindhunter in the future".

As Deadline points out, this break could be because Fincher would have tried to negotiate a budget increase for the third season. Not getting the money would have been excited by other projects, even if they are going to be issued on the same platform.

Termination of distribution contracts

We are facing a undefined stop which is confirmed by the news that the actors in the series have been released even from their contracts. "Meanwhile it seemed unfair for the actors to retain them to find another job while he (Fincher) was exploring new projects on his part," the statement in question adds.

Is there hope, therefore, that we will see a third season of 'Mindhunter'? Everything is possible, of course, but terminating contracts with the actors means they can be free to enter other projects, something that could upset the Netflix calendar if it is decided to re-record new episodes. Therefore, if this third season ends up, let no one rule out that it will be within three or five years. Sorry chic @ s.