Mindhunte may not take its third season

Netflix paused the production of the third season of the "Mindhunter" series, with an uncertain future that has led the company to release the distribution of production from its contracts, which, however, has not been canceled.

The unstable situation of the format is due, according to several specialized media reported Thursday, that its executive producer, David Fincher ("The Social Network", "Fight Club"), is focused on directing his next film, also for Netflix.

Given the impossibility of being aware of both projects, the platform has decided that Fincher works on the tape, which will be titled "Mank", and set aside the television series, which means canceling the contracts of his distribution, at least for the moment.

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie, 'Mank', and producing the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots.' He could return to 'Mindhunter' in the future, but in the meantime we felt it was not fair to the actors prevent them from looking for another job while he explores other projects, "Netflix explained in a statement replicated by TVLine magazine.

In this way, the continuation of this series of psychological terror centered on two FBI agents and a psychologist is a mystery to their own leaders.

The second season, which consisted of eight episodes and premiered in August, narrated the murders of children from Atlanta between 1979 and 1981, during which serial criminal Wayne Williams was tried, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two men Adults.

Other serial killers that appeared were Charles Manson (played by Damon Herriman) and David Berkowitz, aka "Son of Sam."

Fincher has already collaborated in the past with Netflix as director and producer, since with this digital platform he worked on the "House of Cards" series.

The latest joint project to date by Fincher and Netflix was "Love, Death & Robots" (2019), a series of 18 animated short films in which Tim Miller, the director "Deadpool" (2016) was also involved.