Minato Namikaze becomes Iron Man in this Naruto x Marvel fan art

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto, remains and will remain among the most popular and most famous series that have ever been conceived. Even after years from its natural conclusion, it continues to be on the lips of many and among the thoughts of the most inveterate fans, so much so that on the web every day is honored in the most disparate ways.

We have seen how some decide to try long rewatches that lead them to discover Ester Egg as that of the Three Legendary Ninja, but we have also seen how much Naruto be loved, among others, also by professionals who work hard to leave hidden references in the episodes they work on. For example the case of the animator of My Hero Academia who inserted an unpublished hero with a clearly Kakashi Hatake-inspired appearance in one of the last episodes of the fourth season.

These are just some examples that do not consider all the cosplay that are made with care and love every day or the innumerable multitude of fan art that invade social channels. It is precisely a work that falls within this last art form that we want to show you today, a work that has the aim of paying homage to Naruto, but also another brand very famous in the world and highly appreciated by fans: Marvel.

We know how crossovers are on the agenda. Just a short time ago we showed you what a fan had created by joining Brook of one piece with Ghost Rider. But if the two characters just mentioned have a common aspect that is very evident visually, the same cannot be said of today's protagonists: Minato Namikaze of Naruto e Iron Man from Marvel. As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article, created by the artist Aziz Draws, the Yellow flash of leaf wear armor that has its appearance, like blond hair and a plasma coat, in the usual pose so dear to the fourth Hokage.

And if on a visual level Iron Man and Minato do not have many similarities, we can say that both have met a similar fate: died to protect something they cared about and those they loved.

What do you think of this beautiful fan art? Write it below in the comments.

Maria Rivera

Maria Rivera

