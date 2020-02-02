'Minari' conquers the Sundance Festival

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Sundance Festival It is the stage where the great American indie movies come together every year. This year, the prizes of the contest have been invaded by the South Korean euphoria that crosses the country, which could crown 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho in the next Oscars 2020, and now double awards the film 'Minari'. The film of Lee Isaac Chung He has achieved something very difficult: to take not only the Grand Jury Prize, but also the Audience Award. It seems that this American production, starring Steve Yeun ('The Walking Dead'), has conquered both professionals and the public, and is already positioned as one of the movies we shouldn't lose sight of this year.

'Minari' puts us in the Arkansas of the 80s through the eyes of a 7-year-old boy, whose family of South Korean origin has decided to move to a rural area to achieve compliance the American dream. But soon this family history will become the best representative of the contradictions and lies of the American system. The film also marks another new success for the A24 production company, which does not stop accumulating capital titles for contemporary cinema, such as 'The Lighthouse', 'Waves', 'Midsommar', 'Lady Bird' or 'The Farewell'.

The winners of Sundance have also awarded promising female voices of American cinema, such as Eliza Hittman ('Beach Rats') and Josephine Decker ('Madeleine's Madeleine'), which with their new films have won the Special Jury Prize and the Special Author Film Award, respectively. On the other hand, in the non-fiction categories, the name of Kirsten Johnson ('Cameraperson'), whom they have rewarded for their innovations in the documentary 'Dick Johnson is Dead', although it has been 'Boys state' from Jesse Moss Y Amanda McBaine the one that has won the Best Film award thanks to a portrait of the political situation in Texas through a surprising teenage movement.

Here we leave you the full list of winners of the Sundance 2020 Festival:

American fiction competition :

Grand Jury Prize: 'Minari' by Lee Isaac Chung.

Audience Award: 'Minari' by Lee Isaac Chung.

Best Direction: Radha Blank for 'The 40-Year-Old Version'.

Best screenplay: Edson Oda for 'Nine Days'.

Special Author Film Award: Josephine Decker for 'Shirley'.

Special Jury Prize: Eliza Hittman for 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'.

Cast Award: 'Charm City Kings'.

American nonfiction competition :

Grand Jury Prize: 'Boys State' by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine.

Audience Award: 'Crip Camp' by Nicole Newnham and Jim Lebrecht.

Best Direction: Garrett Bradley for 'Time'.

Special Jury Prize for social impact: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres for 'The Fight'.

Special Jury Prize for emerging filmmakers: Arthur Jones for 'Feels Good Man'.

Best assembly: Tyler H. Walk for 'Welcome to Chechnya'.

Special Jury Prize for innovation in nonfiction narrative: Kirsten Johnson for 'Dick Johnson Is Dead'.

He competed fiction worldwide :

Grand Jury Prize: 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness' by Massoud Bakhshi.

Best Direction: Maimouna Doucoure for 'Cuties'.

Audience Award: 'Identifying Features (Without Signals)' by Fernanda Valadez.

Best screenplay: Fernanda Valadez and Astrid Rondero for 'Identifying Features'.

Special Jury Award for visionary cinema: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese for 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'.

Best Performance: Ben Whishaw for 'Surge'.

Non-fiction competition worldwide :

Grand Jury Prize: 'Epicenter' by Hubert Sauper.

Audience Award: 'The Reason I Jump' by Jerry Rothwell.

Best Direction: Iryna Tsilyk for 'The Earth Is Blue as an Orange'.

Special Jury Prize for creative narrative: Benjamin Ree for 'The Painter and the Thief'.

Best Photography: Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc for 'Acasa, My Home'.

Best Assembly: Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko and Ryan Mullins for 'Softie'.