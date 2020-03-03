Mina El Hammani leads the cast of ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’

Share it:

We already know the cast of the ‘reboot’ of ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’, the new version that Amazon Prime Video prepares.

El Hammani Mine change Las Encinas for this new center.

It was one of our favorite series of the 2,000 and the great springboard for actors such as Blanca Suárez, Ana de Armas, Yon González and Martiño Rivas, among others. ‘The boarding school’ left its mark on a whole generation, it was a phenomenon in its time and now it wants to repeat that success with a renewed history and other faces. Amazon Prime Video is responsible for bringing back to our lives this production that will be titled porThe boarding school: Las summits ’, the‘ reboot ’ of the original we already know the cast and you're going to freak out because it's headed by Mina El Hammani. Yes, the ‘Elite’ actress, whose season 3 premieres on March 13 on Netflix, changes her uniform to take on a new adventure.

Our dear Nadia is going to go out of class in this new version of ‘The boarding school’ along with other familiar faces. Here are all the names: Joel Bosqued, Alberto Amarilla, Lucas Velasco, Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar, Natalia Dicenta, Daniel Arias, Carlos Alcaide, Claudia Riera, Joseba Usabiaga and Ramiro Blas, among others.





Mina El Hammani leaves Las Encinas for ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’ and is already recording the new version for Amazon Prime

Mina El Hammani already rolls with his castmates from ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’. For now we do not know anything about his character in this new project of Amazon Prime Video, only that it belongs to the adult casting so everything indicates that he will not be a student on this occasion. If you want to know how the kids will face new threats in this institution, we give you The first images.

The protagonists of this new version of ‘The boarding school’ They have started to work in the Monastery of Iratxe (Navarra), a beautiful place that will become one of the most important spaces of the plot. Throughout the 15 weeks of recording, the cast will travel to Donosti, Hondarribia, Lazkao, Bilbao and Anglet.

What do we know about the plot of ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’?

The plot of this new story takes place in a boarding school isolated from the world. The boys have arrived there because they are really problematic and must undergo a program of great discipline. However, students do not know that the forest surrounding that place is loaded with legends and mysteries. Are you dying to see her now? Well, you'll have to wait for end of 2020 to enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.