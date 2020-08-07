Mimic, Guillermo del Toro's horror film will soon be a TV series

Share it:

Apparently Miramax Television ordered a series inspired by the terrible horror film by Guillermo del Toro, Mimic. Production will be entrusted to Jeremy Bolt and Paul WS Anderson and, the latter will also be directed by the pilot. As for the scripts, however, will be entrusted to Jim Danger Gray.

Based on the homonymous story by Donald A. WollheimMimic tells the story of two scientists who, in every way, try to eradicate a virus that threatens the lives of the children of New York. After various experiments, combining the DNA of different species, they seem to be able to obtain one but, unfortunately, the natural balances are totally upset. Time after mysterious insectoid creatures that mimic the human aspect occupy the city's subway network, they will soon become a major threat to the world.

"The world of insects has always fascinated and thrilled me"Paul WS Anderson said. "They can boast immense strength and a lot of organization despite being tiny beings. They are creatures that have always existed and will exist forever even after our death. It's an exciting world that I'm excited to be a part of, especially with fantastic partners like Jim and Miramax. "

This is precisely the first major project of this television network after the appointment of Marc Helwig who said he was thrilled to be able to work with Anderson: "Miramax TV could not be happier at the idea of ​​collaborating with Paul Anderson but also Jeremy Bolt and Jim Danger Gray for Mimic. Paul is one of the leading artists of his generation in the world of science fiction and we are delighted to be able to give television a bold new interpretation of this horror that will make your skin crawl and frighten to death. "

We know Del Toro's passion for monsters well, he will certainly also be enthusiastic about this production. Meanwhile, the Mexican director is grappling with Pinocchio.