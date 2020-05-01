Mimi Ayuara and Nadia return, nostalgia effect on Italy 1 from 22 May

Share it:

There was a time when Italy 1 it was the realm of souls or better as they are called by us: cartoons. They were there early in the morning, after lunch and also in the afternoon. This has allowed many people to become passionate about anime and manga and to know some of the most famous series such as Naurto, one piece, Dragon Ball.

Over time the anime schedule on the Italian television station went to decline, the proposals have decreased and only a few spaces have been dedicated to Japanese series. Therefore it is always nice when I get news of the airing of new series. In reality this is not an unpublished series. It is more of a dive into the past, to the years of our childhood, when we spent time in front of television waiting for the new episodes of the cartoons we loved most.

Indeed, just as announced by Mediaset, from 22 May two souls will return to Italy 1 that surely the most experienced will know well. We are talking about Nadia and the mystery of the blue stone is Mimì and the National Volleyball team. Two series that have as their main theme precisely that of sport and physical activity and that have marked whole generations of kids. Still according to what emerged, they will occupy the morning slot, with Nadia that will be aired at 8:40 and Mimi at hours 9:10.

Nadia is the mystery of the blue stone talks about the adventures of the circus acrobat, Nadia, of her friend Jean, a young inventor, the Captain Nemo is Marie. In the series Nadia will slowly discover her true origins and above all the mystery around the blue stone that has always worn around the neck. If you want to know more, read our review of Nadia and the mystery of the blue stone.

Mimì and the National Volleyball team is a series, just like the first one, iconic. Kozue Ayuhara, Mimì in the Italian transposition, is a student passionate about the sport of volleyball thanks to which it can heal from tuberculosis. The story starts the moment you get there moved to Tokyo, a city where thanks to his talent and charisma he manages to enter the Fujimi, the team of his school, of which he will soon become the captain. Most likely you already knew the story, but what you might not know is that in the Italian version Mimì is nothing but the cousin of another iconic anime volleyball player: Mila Azuki.

