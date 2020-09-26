Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore return to the set

Last August, the debut date for the fifth season of This Is Us was announced, although filming had not yet resumed. In recent days, however, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the cast returned to the set of the NBC show.

This Is Us fans will be happy to hear that filming for the fifth season of the series has finally restarted, and in complete safety.

Due to the COVID emergency, so far only a few productions, mostly based in Canada and other countries outside the United States, have been able to resume their work, “leaving behind” most of those based in the States. Now, however, it would seem that these too are slowly starting up again (such as the filming of Loki or those of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta), including those of This Is Us in that of Los Angeles.

To confirm this are the creator of the series, Dan Fogelman |, who jokes about the new creative addresses needed now that the various anti-COVID measures are in force with a post that you can also find at the bottom of the news, and Mandy Moore (complete with a real baby bump), one of the protagonists of the series together with Milo Ventimiglia , both depicted in the photo posted by Fogelman.

In short, everything is regular, however regular there may be in this post-lockdown “new normal”.