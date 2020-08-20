Millionaire cleaning: the imposing figure that Barcelona would stop paying if they sold their heavyweights

Share it:

FC Barcelona is the team that spends the most on salaries

The FC Barcelona and the president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, made it clear that there will be a "Extensive restructuring" in the club, which will be affected both in terms of leadership and sports.

While from the lawn to the outside the renovations have already begun, with a change of coach and Sports Director (the presidential elections will be in March), inwards the possible exits of the heavyweights are already being studied, something that It will give a new air to the workforce, as well as an overwhelming decrease in the wage bill.

According to the statistics provided by the tenth edition of the study Global Sports Salaries about the end of 2019, FC Barcelona is the institution that pays the highest salaries in the world, with an average of $ 12.8 million to each playerBehind it were Real Madrid and Juventus with USD 11.6 million and USD 10.54 million, respectively.

Luis Suárez is the third highest paid player on the squad – REUTERS / Albert Gea

After Bartomeu's words, in which he made it clear which are the non-transferable players, the Spanish portal Four, reported the figures of the salaries of the "heavyweights" of the workforce, which leads by wide difference Lionel Messi, whose future to this day, and before meeting with Koeman, is anyone's guess.

The Argentine captain and benchmark he earns around 45 million euros per season. The flea He has a contract until 2021 and despite the rumors, everything seems headed for a new renewal.

However, the wage bill would drop considerably if players like Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Jordi Alba or Gerard Piqué they leave the institution.

As the Spanish media detailed, the Uruguayan striker is the one who closes the Top 3 of the most expensive salaries by receiving 15 million euros per year (Griezmann is second with 17). To the Gunman you have one year left on your contract and Barcelona would have already informed her that she will not continue at the club.

Piqué offered to leave FC Barcelona – REUTERS

On that list follows the historic midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose annual file is 9.3 million euros with a current contract until 2023. Behind, with the possible exits of Gerard Piqué and Arturo Vidal, the entity would stop paying around 8.5 million euros for each one.

With Ivan Rakitic, another of those targeted for its exit in this European summer market, Barcelona would save around 8 million, while for Lionel Messi's best partner, Jordi Alba, it would be almost 6 million.

Finally, it also remains to see what will happen to Philippe Coutinho, who will return to the club after his time on loan from Bayern Munich (a team that until now was paying his tab). If Koeman decided not to have him, the board would find him a club and save the payment of 10.5 million.

In total, and without counting an unthinkable sale of Lionel Messi, the figure would climb to 65.8 million euros.

