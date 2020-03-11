Millie Bobby Brown ('Stranger Things') boasts boyfriend, Joseph Robinson, and we have the best image

Share it:

'Stranger Things' actress, Millie Bobby Brown, boasts a boyfriend on Instagram. It seems that yours with Josep Robinson is going very seriously to judge by the image he has shared.

Our dear Eleven from 'Stranger Things' is definitely getting older. After living an intense romance with his first love, Jacob Sartorius, is 'In Love' of his new boy. Millie Bobby Brown shows off her boyfriend, Joseph Robinson, on Instagram and the truth is that we love them. We have been watching this rugby player for some time in their respective accounts of the famous social network, but now the actress has already given us the confirmation that they are dating together with a publication that has hung a few hours ago in 'stories' in which they appear both and a gif that says: 'Boyfriend'.

On February 19, Joseph congratulated her, with several images on networks, for her birthday and she responded with a fairly simple message, but now Millie has disheveled and yelled at the world that she is her boyfriend. Here the sample …

The interpreter has received criticism, on numerous occasions, as many consider that she behaves like an older girl (she is 16 years old), but it is logical that in full adolescence she falls in love, leaves him and finds a new 'crush', like any.

Apart from his sentimental life, Millie Bobby Brown is one of the actresses who are shuffling to give life to a Power Ranger in the new 'reboot' and has pending release season 4 of 'Stranger Things'. If you already have a monkey in this series, we leave you with the craziest fan theories.