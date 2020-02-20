Millie Bobby Brown on the occasion of the birthday sent a deep message on criticism, pressure and insults

Share it:

Happy birthday Millie! Millie Bobby Brown he recently celebrated his sixteenth birthday and the Stranger Things actress took advantage of the opportunity to send an empowerment-themed message that you need to feel to be full of grit.

Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things actress. Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has turned 16. Yes, we are sure that he is only 16 despite being on the screen for a few years now, he has already had several sweethearts and his life has been in the spotlight for a while now. But not only that, because Millie is UNICEF ambassador and she is an anti-bullying activist. Yup, Eleven of Stranger Things non has not really wasted time and sometimes perhaps even burned some stages. In fact, the actress took advantage of her birthday to make a profound reflection on what it meant for her to grow up as a famous person in a delicate age like that of adolescence and to send the various criticisms that hit her to the senders. All through a long post on the Instagram profile of Millie Bobby Brown accompanied by a video of more than 2 minutes, made of images and newspaper articles. Fans have shown all their support and some celebs, friends of the actress, have also done so. And as Will Byers, aka Noah Schnapp wrote, we are sure that this year too will be the year of Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown, the message of her birthday

Millie Bobby Brown has proven to be mature, strong and confident. He did this by making a long reflection on what it means to grow in the spotlight when you are so young and you are the target of free criticism. On the Instragram profile of Millie Bobby Brown, you can see a video of more than 2 minutes composed of images of the actress's life and headlines of provocative articles about her. L'Stranger Things actress so she vented, explaining what these years and these criticisms meant for her.

ya girls, 16 😀 16 years seemed like a very long time. I feel that change must take place not only for this generation but also for the next. Our world needs kindness and support so that we children can grow and make it. The last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There were times when I felt frustrated by the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that brought me pain and insecurity. But I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the message to bring about change. Let's focus on what needs to be changed and I hope this video will inform you about what happened behind the scenes and in the spotlight. Don't worry, I will always find a way to smile.

To underline his words even more, Millie Bobby Brown chose on Instagram Changes by Justin Bieber as an accompanying song to the video. The free insults, the inappropriate comments to which the actress refers are all the judgments she has had to undergo: dressing, putting on makeup and behaving too "grown-up", rather than her real acting skills, or being overrated as an actress .

But Millie on her side has not only fans but also many colleagues and friends from the show who commented on the post with words of encouragement and affection. In addition, of course, to wish her all the best. Among these is the post by Noah Schnapp, friend of Millie Bobby Brown and set mate in Stranger Things who wrote: "Happy birthday Millie, this year will be your year. YET. To 16 years!"

Or the words of comfort of the actress Octavia Spencer "You are showing a great balance in this sector that has scrupulous control! Enjoy every aspect of being sixteen. Trust me, it doesn't stop even when you are 35 like me. Okay, I'm NOT 35 years old. But hold on, honey. "

In short, Millie Bobby Brown will also have a lot of maturity, she will also be able to pose and dress as an adult but she has every right to live this age as she sees fit, even if this means putting on a suit or a heel 12. For our part, sweet 16, Millie!

