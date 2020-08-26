Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes in the official trailer of the Netflix movie with Henry Cavill

Share it:

Netflix has released the first on the net Italian trailer of Enola Holmes, a new original film directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) which will see Millie Bobby Brown as the rebellious younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

Enola is described as one talented super investigator who often manages to outdo their brilliant brothers. When the boys’ mother mysteriously disappears on Enola’s sixteenth birthday, the girl seeks help from her brothers, but they seem more interested in preparing her for the school of manners than in entrusting her with the potential case. So Enola does what any other intelligent, courageous and resourceful girl would have done in the 19th century: she runs away from home. In fact, he goes to London and begins to investigate the disappearance of his mother, eventually discovering a conspiracy that could alter the course of the country’s political history forever.

In the roles of Sherlock and Mycroft we will find Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin respectively, while Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of the mother.

Based on the novel series of the same name written by Nancy Springer, the film is written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and will debut on Netflix on September 23rd. What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we refer you to the official poster of Enola Holmes and the background with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.