Millie Bobby Brown is an absolute talent, watch her sing Adele as a child and tell us if you don't agree

In 2011, Adele's split song was released, Someone Like You. In the same year Millie Bobby Brown, the adorable and powerful Eleven of Stranger Things, he was 7 years old. The streets of the singer and the future actress were destined (in some strange way) to cross and an Instagram post testified to it. Millie Bobby Brown has indeed published videos in which she is seen singing as a child hit single by Adele. Even then she seemed ready for the stage with all the moves in the right places and also the high pitch to give strength to the song. We all know that it is one of the songs of great satisfaction in karaoke … and in the shower.

The protagonist of the now cult TV series of Netflix has pulled the pearl from the archive on the occasion of those classics budgets at the beginning of the year that put you in good perspective for what's to come. In addition, 2019 closes the decade, so everything has the flavor of the fireworks of the end of an era. This was the caption that accompanied the adorable videos of his singing performance:

"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. I went to school. I made my class listen to me sing 24/7. Most likely I wasn't even thinking about where I would be at the end of the decade. This video was made in 2011 when I was 7 and completely obsessed with @adele. And still am. There has been no change. "

And then he continued:

"This decade has changed my life, seriously. I discovered my passion in 2013 When I realized that I liked being in front of a camera. In 2014-2015 I begged the casting agents to believe in me. At the end of 2015 Carmen Cuba , the Duffer Bros, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, but above all @netflix believed in me. From there I was all over the world and I met you. I met the real people. I grew up and learned many things ".

Finally he added:

"I will soon be 16 and I can confidently say that I am living my dreams. This is what I would like to happen to every young woman. Thank you all for all your support. I will love you forever."

At this point, after we found out that one of the passions of Millie Bobby Brown as a child she was singing, we wait for her to publish other jewels like this on Instagram (but also on TikTok). And then, who knows, maybe we'll see her duet with some of her favorite singers. Unzip the Millie archive!

