Millie Bobby Brown and her message on Instagram for her birthday

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Yesterday was the birthday of one of the youngest television stars of the moment, Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress turned 16, and took such a special occasion to send an important message through her social networks. Recall that Brown has had to face many rumors, false headlines and cyber bullying in recent years, so this February 19 He decided to publish a video making it clear that these things affect him, but also affirming that they cannot with her.

"16, it seems like a lot of time has passed", wrote Millie on Instagram. "I feel that a change is needed, not only for this generation but for the next one. Our world needs kindness and support for children to grow and succeed. The last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There are times when I I feel frustrated by the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that have caused me pain and insecurity. But they will never defeat me. "


It is true that Millie has been the target of much hate on the Internet in recent times. The actress a Twitter account was opened a few years ago to spread positivity and stop bullying, but finally had to leave the social network after a meme that accused her of being homophobic. There is no day that there are no headlines that talk about her appearance, the way she dresses and everything she does, things that a normal teenager should never face, but that the actress seems to have to face for her enormous fame.

"I will continue doing what I love and spreading the message to get changes. Let's focus on what needs to change and I hope this video makes you see what happens in backstage, behind those headlines and when the lights go out. Don't worry. Always I will find a way to smile;] 16 ", this was the end of this special post by the actress, to whom we wish her the best in this new year.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

