Milla Jovovich presents her newborn baby on Instagram

The famous actress Milla Jovovich, who has participated in films such as The Blue Lagoon., Resident Evil and Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter, among many others, boasts and presents her newborn baby on her Instagram account.

Milla Jovovich became a mother for the third time last February 2, giving birth to a girl who will be named Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.

For those of you who don't know me, I'm about to have our 3rd baby and I'm SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby. 2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, I seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second! I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won't be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years! Tbh, bring it on because as long as I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to simply put my socks on again without turning red from effort, I think I'll be able to handle anything. The only positive is this awesome dress by @asos which i love and is so cool and comfy, but I'm wearing it so much because i only have a few nice maternity dresses! 2 weeks and change people. Let’s do this. A shared post by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on 16 Jan, 2020 at 9:37 PST





Different news portals talk about the birth of the baby, and both she and Milla are in perfect health.

In mid-2019, Milla announced that she was waiting for a new baby and her fans were excited and congratulated her through the networks.

The Hollywood star spent delicate months, since her pregnancy was cataloged as somewhat delicate, since she had previously suffered an abortion.

After Milla learned about this new pregnancy, she decided to stop working, move away from the forums and lead a quiet and dedicated life to her home and family.

Milla Jovovich, originally from Ukraine, had her first daughter in November 2007 and in April 2015 her second daughter, named after Dashiel Edan.

According to Wikipedia, Jovovich began his modeling career when he was 11 years old and was featured in Revlon ads, then worked on other campaigns for cosmetics L'Oréal, Christian Dior, Donna Karan and Versace.







