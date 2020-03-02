Milla Jovovich and the first poster of 'Monster Hunter'

Share it:

Paul W. S. Anderson returns to the most monstrous action with his new movie, 'Monster Hunter'. The tape is based on a famous video game series and has been starring Jovovich mile, which once again proves to be a hero of action in this project after starring in others such as the 'Resident Evil' saga. Today we have among us his first official poster, where a powerful Jovovich is the center of attention.





Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that reign in their domain with mortal ferocity. When Lieutenant Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported from our world to a new world through a portal, the greatest impact of their lives awaits them. In her desperate attempt to return home, the brave lieutenant meets a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique abilities have allowed her to survive in this hostile land. Challenged by the tireless and terrifying attacks of the monsters, the warriors team up to fight them and find their way back home.

A tape that we hope will work better than Jovovich's latest, which has seen both 'Hellboy' and 'Paradise Hills' fail last year. Complete the cast of the movie Tony Jaa ('xXx: Reactivated', saga 'Ong Bak'), Ron Perlman (saga 'Hellboy', 'Drive') and Diego Boneta ('Luis Miguel, the series', 'Terminator: Dark Destination').

'Monster Hunter' will be released in cinemas throughout Spain on September 4, 2020.