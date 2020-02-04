Militao and Marcelo, huddled with laughter during the derby … why Simeone?

Diego Pablo Simeone suffered his first defeat at the Bernabéu in the League in seven years. Six consecutive seasons had Atlético de Madrid drawing at least one draw from the feud rival, but this time the rojiblanco team left empty-handed.

The Argentine, as always, showed very effusive during the encounter: making numerous indications to his players, correcting positions and protesting arbitration actions. In fact, he took a yellow in the first act.

Simeone's intensity in the band was captured by Movistar's cameras during the match, which 'hunted' to Marcelo and Militao huddled with laughter in full effervescence of Cholo. Were they laughing at the Argentine? In the video it seems so, but it cannot be assured.