Miley Cyrus, the star confesses: "I lost my virginity at 16 with Liam Hemsworth"

Miley Cyrus was recently interviewed by the famous American podcast Call Her Daddy, surprising the presenters of the show and even his fans with a really curious revelation about his virginity, which he confessed to having lost precisely with Liam Hemsworth, her ex-husband and first great love of her life.

Said the actress and singer: "I never went all the way with a guy until Liam Hemsworth arrived … and I ended up marrying him". Cyrus met Hemsworth for the first time on the set of The Last Song, a film for their convict that made them know and fall in love but at this point important for the star of Hannah Montana also for another reason, of an entirely sexual nature.

"Initially I lied and said it wasn't the first, because I didn't want to look like a loser. ", the singer told the presenter Alexandra Cooper. However, Cyruys was honest about her sexual tendency: "Before him she was still very attracted to girls, even before she was attracted to boys. When I was 11 or 12, my friends started asking me about my relationships with boys and I didn't really understand, and I was going out very often with several of my friends during that time. The first time I went out on a date with someone was with a girl – two, actually. ".

Liam Hemsworth is Miley Cyrus they divorced in August 2019.