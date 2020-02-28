Miley Cyrus leaves a very spicy comment to Cody Simpson on Instagram

Share it:

The last comment that Miley Cyrus has left Cody Simpson on Instagram is very spicy and has left us amazed. But well, Miley!

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson thinking about forming a band?

Some said a few weeks ago that the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson It was getting cold. In fact, others said they had broken. Well look, Nothing is further from reality. Their relationship is better than ever: photo shoots are made quite loudly (and of course, they are posted on Instagram) and even spicy comments are left. We already know that Miley has no hair on her tongue and has no qualms about publicly showing her love for her partner. Well, in this case it is not affection in the exact sense of the word … Have you read the comment you have left to the singer in his latest publication? It is 🔥🔥🔥.

It turns out that Cody is recording his new album and hung the test on Instagram. So far, everything is correct. Among all the comments rejoicing very much for the return to the music of the artist, the one that has caught our attention is that of Miley, who of course was there supporting him and we have known precisely because of this he has written to the artist. Attention, please, because you are going to hallucinate a lot.

This is Miley Cyrus's most spicy comment to Cody Simpson on Instagram

"Where is the screenshot of me showing you your breasts while recording?"

Yes, we were left with the same face as you. Please imagine the scene. We die of laughter … But be careful, because there is more. Apparently, Miley, who is in everything, He did it to help him sing. "Tip: Smiling when you sing helps to project your voice better," he added to the comment. AHA.

This girl will never stop surprising us.