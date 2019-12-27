Miley Cyrus launches these two versioned carols for the first time on Spotify (and you didn't remember that she had sung them)

Share it:

The mood of Christmas nobody takes it from us anymore. If you are one of those who enjoy these dates like never before, surely in your helmets there is no shortage of Christmas carols. Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, those of, obviously, Mariah Carey and the odd fringe that you associate with the Christmas holidays.

Well, if so, you may have missed two very 'ad hoc' songs, which were released by Miley Cyrus a few years ago, but were not in Spotify until now! It was she who announced the landing of 'Rocking around the Christmas tree' Y 'Sleigh Bells' through his Instagram profile, wishing the 'fans' good 'vibes' and a happy holiday.

Did you remember that I had versioned these songs?

MILEY CYRUS LAUNCHES TWO VILLANCICOS IN SPOTIFY

Miley He has also taken advantage of these dates to remember those who are not happy during these days of the year. Thus, he recalled – also on his Instagram profile – that he composed a song for all those who feel sad on these dates.

Its titled 'Sad Christmas song' and, as the singer has written in the caption, "it's a song I wrote a few years ago before the holidays. I felt terrible because I couldn't be with the person I loved. Even with the house full of family and friends I I felt lonely, I think it's still relevant and someone who reads this now can feel identified! If you feel alone, you know you're made of magic, you're as special as a snowflake, wonderfully unique and I hope that in your soul feel light, hope, peace and happiness knowing how great you are. Love always wins! "

Well there is that, two themes (plus one, just in case) for your Christmas repertoire!