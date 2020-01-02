Miley Cyrus has had a very intense decade … and we have the video that shows her change!

Share it:

Miley Cyrus has created a video summarizing how her decade has been. You will freak out with the change.

Cosmo girl, take off your legañas and take a coffee to overcome the last chinks of the New Year's Eve hangover because you need to watch the video you have published Miley Cyrus. The singer has us very accustomed to her love breakups, extreme ‘look’ changes, provocative performances … and now she has joined everything that done bundled up in the latter decade, from 2009 to 2019, in a short film. As she has titled it: ‘10 years in 10 minutes’. A fantasy, go.

The filming in question begins with the beginning of its change: when he got rid of the wig Hannah Montana to be 100% Miley Cyrus and release their studio album ‘Can't Be Tamed’. Then, briefly review all the scandals that have occupied the covers. For example, the time he lost a business with Wallmart to appear smoking a bong, or a movie for eating a penis-shaped cake. Also his great musical performances like the one of the 2013 VMAs twerk with Robin Thicke or a few months later in the EMAs smoking weed (Who has not done it at some time in his life !?).

However, not everything was going to be scandals. He also reviews the release of all his ‘singles’ such as ‘Nothings breaks like a heart’ or ‘Malibu’; and of his television appearances as in ‘Black Mirror’. Like, that of his love life. Since he committed to Liam Hemsworth, going through the wedding and divorce.

The video of the change of Miley Cyrus in this decade

Although this whole video about her changes during the decade has an end — apart from making us freak out with her. Miley Cyrus begins a new era and we are fully prepared to see how it will be.