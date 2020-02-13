Miley Cyrus defies Instagram censorship with her latest post

Share it:

Miley Cyrus is one of the 'celebs' who are doing the most in the fight for the normalization of the female breast.

Recently, I shared in networks an image in which the nipple was also seen, and erased. Will it survive censorship?

As you know, the female breast is censored in Instagram and any image in which this exposed body area appears is automatically deleted. But Miley Cyrus, that no one wins a provocative, has proposed to challenge such censorship and claim their right to show themselves as she is (and we think it's great!). A little while ago a #freethenipple and thus joined this movement that has flaggers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Well, now he has again demonstrated his commitment to the normalization of the woman's nipple and has hung on his profile a Photo in which you see what has been a tit.

Let's see, it's not like he posed like that. Yes, he did it for an editorial in the American magazine Vanity Fair, but this time it was an accident. Things that happen when you wear a complicated top, go. It could happen to anyone, but she, instead of hiding, has decided to share this image with all of us. The artist published a series of snapshots in her profile and apparently it did not catch our attention, but the 'surprise' came with the last.

Miley Cyrus returns to mark a #freethenipple on Instagram (goes to the third image)

"Swipe to the right, but run because Instagram will probably delete this post soon," Miley added to this series of images. Well, surely. We already know how Instagram works and the truth is that it would not surprise us.

Miley Cyrus is one of the 'celebs' who have struggled the most to stop sexualizing female breasts at once. Without going any further, in your video clip 'Mother's Daughter' launches a message inviting us to release our nipple and set aside the censorship that falls on this part of the body.