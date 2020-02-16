Miley Cyrus boasts a new tattoo, with a strong hint to Liam Hemsworth!

When a relationship ends, couples have quite peculiar ways to send themselves indirectly once love ends, just as it happened with Miley Cyrus.

A couple of months after his divorce from Liam Hemsworth, the girl already has a new partner and now a new tattoo That seems more like a very direct message to your ex-husband.

Miley Cyrus the word “Freedom” or freedom was tattooed on the back of the hand, which for some was a very obvious hint to the Australian.

Some say that during the time they were together the girl did not feel that possibility of expressing or manifesting.

Thus the tattoos that the singer presumed in social networks

With a fairly minimalist stroke, the singer showed off two new designs on her skin that were run by the artist Daniel Winter.

But Miley was not far behind in the posthumous euphoria of the couple formed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, because the girl tattooed a letter written with a fist and letter from the lover of the former Beatle.

"I'm proud of you, Yoko," you can read with a fine and delicate stroke on the singer's shoulder.

According to the most recent information, the ex-partner was summoned on January 21, 2020 to appear in court and proceed to divorce.

