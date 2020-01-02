Miley Cyrus announces "She is Here", her new musical era

Share it:

There was much speculation about Miley Cyrus's total return to the music industry, this because the singer had announced in May that she would release three EPs that together would make up a complete album this year, however, it seemed that the plans for this had remained in the past, since the year ended and the subject was never touched again.

The singer used her social networks to share an emotional video about her personal and work life in the last ten years, a decade full of successes and personal failures for the interpreter of Slide away, it was at the end of the clip where the announcement of the album She is Here was captured.

This clearly drove his fans crazy, although they had already given up waiting for Disney's new record material, he surprised them with the unexpected announcement.

Something that attracted the attention of his most loyal fans, was that in the video the singer decided to place some photographs of his relationship with Liam Hemsworth and pointed out that this could mean that they have reconciled and have resumed their marriage, however, it is little This is likely to be the case, because the two currently have a relationship with different people.

The truth is that Miley could not pass up that Liam will be part of his video of the decade, because he was part of his life for years and according to some sources close to the singer he would have been the love of his life .

Apparently this 2020 Miley Cyrus will resume the reins of her musical career and will continue to be one of the most famous exacts in history, as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are currently, two singers who came out of renowned television series for teenagers.

Cyrus premiered new music at the end of May, an EP entitled She is Coming, which according to the singer will have the continuation of two more EP's, She Is Here and She Is Everything, these three will form the new album of the singer titled She Is Miley Cyrus, also in the month of June premiered On a roll Y Right where I belong under the character of Ashley O, created for the series 'Black Mirror'.

Everything indicates that this new year will be the year of female empowerment in the musical field and especially a great year for pop music, this because artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and recently announced , Ariana Grande, will release new music and will surely dominate the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Other artists such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Louis Tomlinson and Poppy will release new music this year.