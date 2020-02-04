General News

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, while everyone was watching the SuperBowl they posted the hottest Instagram photos

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sunday evening there were those who were watching Jennifer Lopez and Shakira inflame the Super Bowl 2020 and who, however, a rather hot evening was spending it at home. We are talking about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson who had probably the best half time of all. Just Sunday evening on the profile Instagram of Cody Simpson a somewhat spicy post has been published about him in the company of his girlfriend, aka Miley Cyrus. The two photos of Cody in boxer shorts and Miley in very sexy underwear complete with hold-ups, show a common life scene between the two, namely the haircut of Cody Simpson.

Maybe you didn't notice, but if you move the look of Cody's tattooed biceps or Bra's Miley Cyrus hot, you will see that the singer of Wrecking Ball she is holding a pair of scissors and is intent (at least apparently) on cutting her hair boyfriend. Everything would be confirmed by Cody's comment on the photos "Superbowl supercut" (Superbowl supercut).

Obviously the fans liked the shots somewhat and responded with a lot of flames, eyes to heart and comments such as "if you make a live video of this, I would certainly watch it instead of the Super Bowl". LOL. There are also those who thought it was a little too much and wrote "I can no longer open Instagram in public 😔💀💀".

But fans of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson we should be a little used to these "intimate" shots in the 50 shades version, since these are not the first … and they probably won't be the last either. Cody Simpson and have been together since last October, or a couple of months later from the news that the singer would have divorced from Liam Hemsworth after only 8 months of marriage.

Since then there have been photos on both the profile Instagram of Miley Cyrus, both on the profile Instagram of Cody Simpson, in which sweet boyfriend PDAs turn into something hotter. In November, Cody published a photo of the two of them always in lingerie, even if a little more covered.

A few weeks earlier, always Cody had published and then after a little removed (but meanwhile millions of people had seen the photo), a shot in which Miley put her hand in her jeans. Let's say that since the beginning of relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson chemistry is not lacking and they are happy to make it public.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

