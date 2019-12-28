Entertainment

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have NOT broken and this is the photo that proves it

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

2019 has been very intense for everyone, but especially for Miley Cyrus. He has not stopped when it comes to love relationships! First he made us die of love with his wedding with Liam Hemsworth after almost 10 years of intermittent relationship, then came his media divorce (they have just reached an agreement) with the respective pullitas that all separation implies, his fleeting relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, and now She is involved in an affair with her professional partner, Cody Simpson.

It is normal that, with that rhythm, the fans of the artist are aware of all their movements, analyzing everything you do or share on your social networks. That's why a few days ago a "tweet" of the artist blew up the rumors of crisis with her current partner, Cody. The reason? In it, she published a Christmas song composed by herself accompanied by a slightly nostalgic text.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years before the holidays. I felt terrible because I couldn't be with the person I loved. Even at home, surrounded by my family and friends, I felt alone. Surely there is someone reading this that may feel identified. If you feel alone in this age, know that you are made of magic. You are as special as a snowflake, unique, and I hope that within you there is light, hope, peace and joy, so that you know how special you are. Love always wins!"

READ:  The most expensive Christmas tree in the world is in Spain

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still together, and there's a picture!

And of course, after this, the drama came. Would they have left it? Would Miley need some space after such frantic months? Nothing is further from reality, the singer has just published a photo on Twitter with which has dispelled all the rumors of crisis, Demonstrating that Cody and she are still together and, it seems, very happy.

"Start dating your best friend as soon as possible". And with this caption, Miley confirmed that her relationship with the singer goes ahead and that the thing is going long. We hope so!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.