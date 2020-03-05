Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson demonstrate how well they are getting matching tattoos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miley Cyrus has made a matching tattoo with Cody Simpson to support him, as the chosen design is related to one of his latest professional projects.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson get a tattoo together.

At this point, that Miley Cyrus get a tattoo It surprises us very little. Since she began tattooing when she was 17, the singer has not stopped doing it and almost weekly she has a new one. A dragon after his trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, a skeleton with a crown, inspirational phrases, some in honor of his former Liam Hemsworth (surely now he regrets a little) … and so we could go on to infinity, because it has about 40. Now it has added one more to its extensive collection, and this is one of the most special because He has made it to match his partner, Cody Simpson.

The couple has gone through the Nico Bassill's study in Los Angeles, and have chosen a design loaded with meaning. To start, because they have done it together. But not only that, this trident that they have drawn on their skin is related to the cover of the new book that Cody is about to release, 'Prince Neptune'.

The matching tattoos of Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus

Although the design is the same, it varies a little for each of them. While Cody Simpson has dared with the striking version, coloring it in black, she has decided to opt for something a little more discreet, so hers is minimalist and delicate.

But it is not the only thing! Since he was there, Miley decided that he didn't do another one, and drew on his arm a female silhouette reminiscent of Henri Matisse's.

Couple who tattoo together, stay together? So far they are doing very well. And beware, because it is not the first time they have done it because they have been through this process a little while ago, although each one did something different. He, a scythe and she, a heart pierced by a dagger. Nothing simple, go.

Let's see what's next.