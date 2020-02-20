Milestone has officially introduced MotoGP 20

Share it:

One more year we will have an official delivery of the MotoGP Championship in the form of a video game with MotoGP 20, announced today by Milestone and with a release date for the April 23rd.

This year's edition has been presented emphasizing some developments such as the return of Manager Mode and more importance has been given to the strategy during the races. They explained it like this:

In MotoGP 20 players now have full control of their careers, and make decisions that can make a difference on the track. The Manager mode returns with numerous new features that will test the players' skills when establishing a strategy and driving! By joining an official 2020 team or a new team sponsored by real brands from the MotoGP world, players will have an environment (the entourage) to manage and support them to choose a new team, analyze race data or improve motorcycle. As in the real MotoGP ™, players must make the best decisions to find the winning strategy that leads them to dominate in the Championship.

In passing, the key points of this delivery have also been detailed, making it clear that many return from MotoGP 19 but with improvements that justify the jump made in this year's edition.

The famous historical mode . One of the community's favorite game modes will return in a completely new format, with randomly generated complete races that players must win to unlock and collect the most iconic drivers and modes.

. One of the community's favorite game modes will return in a completely new format, with randomly generated complete races that players must win to unlock and collect the most iconic drivers and modes. Neural AI is now 2.0 . What for many was an utopia became reality. Last year A.N.N.A. (acronym for Artificial Neural Network Agend) provided a faster, more natural and fair AI. The developer Milestone has further improved his capabilities this year so that he can strategically manage the wheels, tire wear and fuel consumption just like real drivers do.

. What for many was an utopia became reality. Last year A.N.N.A. (acronym for Artificial Neural Network Agend) provided a faster, more natural and fair AI. The developer Milestone has further improved his capabilities this year so that he can strategically manage the wheels, tire wear and fuel consumption just like real drivers do. New Editors . Together with Adhesives, Helmets, Race Numbers and lumbar patches, in MotoGP ™ 20 you can customize the motorcycle fairings of your Personalized Team to compete on the track with a unique style.

. Together with Adhesives, Helmets, Race Numbers and lumbar patches, in MotoGP ™ 20 you can customize the motorcycle fairings of your Personalized Team to compete on the track with a unique style. The best online experience. Dedicated Servers for Multiplayer mode have allowed a more secure and fun online experience. We have now adjusted the quality to further improve online gameplay in all modes: Public Games, Private Games and the Race Director Mode.

The game has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.