Milestone announces MXGP 2020, arriving at the end of the year also on PS5

Milestone announces MXGP 2020, the new release of the official licensed FIM Motocross World Championship series, available December 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Windows PC / Steam.

With MXGP 2020, you can fully experience the excitement of the current MXGP season, competing with 68 riders from both MXGP and MX2 categories on the 19 circuits of the 2020 season. Starting as a rookie, players can work their way to glory, join an official team or create their own.

Are the official MXGP tracks not enough? The Track Editor is back with some great additional features. Thanks to the new Heightmaps function, players can replicate the real configurations of MX tracks, often built on hills and mountains, adding realism to all the challenges that real riders face during the races. There will be 4 different types of terrain that players can choose and customize – plain, quarry, vineyard and forest – to create the track of their dreams. All new tracks created can be shared online with friends.

To enjoy driving freely, alone or with friends, in MXGP 2020 one of the most loved features returns, Playground. Players can put their driving skills to the test in the new setting inspired by the terrain of the Norwegian fjords and this year they can also take a free ride with 3 other friends. And to create even more fun with the Playground feature, the beloved Waypoint Mode returns, now allowing races for up to 4 players. MXGP 2020 Multiplayer mode will be enhanced with dedicated servers for a lag-free gameplay experience and with Race Director mode to create exciting online tournaments, deciding starting positions, assigning penalties or choosing cameras to focus on.

Last but not least, MXGP 2020 makes every rider feel unique, with over 10,000 items, all officially licensed, from more than 110 brands in the Motocross world. Not just aesthetic customizations: the performance of the bike can also be improved with real replicas of different parts.