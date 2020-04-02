 Miles Morales: Spider-Man, no. 7

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the events of Absolute Slaughter (after the second number), Miles Morales tried to help the Scorpion in the streets, but in the end he was turned into a servant of Matanza. Brainwashed and with a partner named Dan, they were ordered to murder Jameson to create confusion. Along the way, Miles tried to resist the symbiote, and when they reached Vulpe Communications he broke free, but lThe actions of Marta SilverSide caused the symbiote to take control and bite Jameson. In this issue Miles would be able to break free of his symbiote, but because of that he would have another battle to fight. Then, in the second issue, Miles would follow the trail of various gangs that appear to serve Ultimatum.

The history of this compilation issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Miles releasing Jameson and using his poison beam to escape the symbiote, but the latter would search for another host. Soon after, he would try to convince Happy Dan that he can also get rid of the symbiote's influence, but he would be dragged into a fight against him until rendering him unconscious. Almost immediately he saw a new symbiote and set out to hunt it down so it wouldn't hurt anyone else. However, he would then make a big decision in order to turn the tables. On the other hand, and outside the event, Miles has spent time fighting with bands with similar costumes that end up destroying the drugs they carry and seem to follow Ultimatum. After following a few, despite not having much of a launcher load, two surprises would leave Miles locked.

In general, we are an entertaining tie-in story and ends up forging an acceptable outcome, considering that many tie-ins complement, but are not totally necessary for the plot of an event. HoweverI think Ahmed could have given more of himself during this tie-in to make it more interesting. On the other hand, when we enter Miles and return to the plot of the Ultimatum, it is noticeable that Saladin Ahmed manages to keep a much bigger hook and catches the reader with great easeAs in previous issues, in which he combines the youthful tone and problems of a young teenager with those of a young superhero who seeks, stressed, to understand a threat he does not understand.

As for the characters, Miles is an example of resilience in the two American numbers that Panini compiles hereSince we not only see him resist and fight against beings capable of blocking your mind, he also does not give up when his abilities are diminished in front of other villains. Also, the character you know you don't have to worry about things you can't fix right now, so you decide to do much more productive things. However, if there is something wrong with this issue, it is to work wildly knowing that arachnid fluid is one of the most important elements of your arsenal and that you should never miss it.

About the rhythm, in a way, Saladin Ahmed achieves a much more natural and balanced rhythm in the second number than in the tie-inSince it gives us a bit of everything and storytelling is better carried out.

On an artistic level, Federico Vicentini does a pretty remarkable job for the Matanza Absoluta tie-in in this comic with some very striking colors by Erick Arciniega, although now that the tie-in part has ended we can't help but think if a color wouldn't have come better gloomier to make it more in conjunction with the event, although it broke with the luminous aesthetics that the Miles collection usually has most of the time. On the other hand, In the next issue we have Zé Carlos for the first eight pages and Ig Guara for the rest, and I have to say that, objectively, I am in a compromise, since both of them dramatically draw the superheorical aspect of the character (although Ig Guara delves a little more into detail and darkness). However, Zé Carlos should work the faces of some characters a little better so that, even within comedy, they become more natural.

In short, I consider that we are before a good number of Miles Morales and all readers will love to see how the plot of the Ultimatum unravels and expands as Miles gets closer.

You can purchase "Miles Morales: Spider-Man, no. 7 "