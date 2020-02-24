 Miles Morales: Spider-Man, no. 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Knowing that Miles Morales was missing and wanting to keep track, Aaron Davis asked Jeff to help rescue his nephew from the Jumbo buildings, although first he would have to recover the Marauder's suit in exchange for dark favors. United for the love of Miles, both raided the building and fought thugs and even against Quantum until they managed to rescue Miles and get him out of there, although everything seemed to indicate that the Evaluator had already drawn his conclusions. Days later, and on his birthday, Peter Parker asked Miles to keep track of his neighborhood and it led him to the Ultimate Green Goblin and his confrontation returned some of the memories of his world until Ultimatum stopped the fight leaving Miles unconscious. After that, the villains escaped and Ultimatum revealed to Fisk that he could always call him by his name: Miles Morales. In this number tie-in with Absolute Slaughter, Miles Morales will try to help Scorpio so that his codex is not taken away, but in the end the young arachnid is transformed and submitted by Matanza to fulfill a mission.

The history (can contain SPOILERS) would start with Miles trying to stop a Mac Gargan robbery when suddenly they are forced to forge an alliance to defend themselves against the minions of Matanza. However, by damaging his spine and by bad luck, Venom took Mac Gargan and failed to see Miles in the crowd, so that Matanza made him one of his. After a while, Slaughter orders symbiotes Miles and Dan to kill Jameson to generate confusion and they do not hesitate to go looking for it. However, during the chase and the attack, the symbiote Miles would begin to lose consciousness in favor of Miles, although only temporarily and due to his incredible mental strength. Moments that Marta Plateada would use to defend Jameson, although that may be her biggest mistake.

In general, we are facing an exciting number in which we see a very well treated duality between Miles Morales and his killing partner at the same time We see a little more what it is like to be on the side of the enemies and how their dynamics and roles work in front of Matanza. In addition, we not only have a very frantic action in the first issue of this compilation, but also the scriptwriter manages to perfectly convey the feeling of trying repress the darkest nature before it's too late. Now, speaking a little more in detail about certain aspects of the plot, the goal that Matanza imposes on Miles seems certainly strange to me and his partner, because it does not pose any threat to his plan – not for any villain, really – although I suppose they will tell us more in the next issue, beyond just generating confusion. On the other hand, I loved how Saladin Ahmed has tried to fit the story of Miles into the event without causing inconsistencies – for now – and how it highlights the virtues of the protagonist in full battle.

As for the characters, Miles Morales shows great heroism in helping Mac Gargan, although he acts as a coward on duty who tries to leave him when he can. On the other hand, as symbiont-slaughter blindly follows his master's orders believing that he is his new family and that his old self was weak, but Miles does not give up when trying to regain his consciousness, which makes it the most unique and special among the minions of Matanza, since none had shown signs of such strength and resistance to its influence. On the other hand we have Marta Plataada as goalkeeper's bodyguard de Miles, which does not hesitate to shoot to kill and fight giving everything he has and using any recollection. By last, Jameson has a great ego and, for once, he is right that the monsters go after him, So he tries to escape the whole number of Miles and Dan, although it is not revealed why it is an objective as such beyond creating confusion.

On rhythm, Saladin Ahmed uses more active times as a rule in the two numbers that are compiled in this work, which is justified by the context of the tie-in and what he has prepared for Miles Morales in a matter of plot.

On an artistic level, this time we have Federico Vicentini taking care of the pencils and we must confess that he does nothing wrong and that the result is of a remarkable high in the visual line, because it treats in a very adequate and detailed way the designs of the slaughter minions, as well as the funds and the protagonists themselves of the work, causing that we do not miss so much the main cartoonist.

In short, I consider that we are facing a quite entertaining tie-in number of Absolute Slaughter that tells us what happened to Miles during the event in a very attractive way, Although we hope that you do not stay alone in that and also offer us in the next issue some relevant detail that makes this tie-in important and not just enjoyable comics.

You can acquire “Miles Morales: Spider-Man, no. 6 ” here.