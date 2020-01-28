 Miles Morales: Spider-Man, no. 5

Share it:

Without knowing the reason for his capture, Miles Morales was captured by a sadistic man named The Evaluator to perform the most terrible of the experiments. However, our superhero of great courage believed for a long time that he could circumvent the traps that were set over and over again, but each time it was more and more difficult. In this compilation number, Jeff and Aaron Davis will forge an alliance to rescue Miles and, when he recovers, he will have to face the worst of his nightmares coming from another world.

The history of this number would begin corn Aaron Davis asking Jeff to help rescue Miles Morales from the men who hold him, something you accept without hesitation. After getting a new costume of the Marauder and borrowing in shady favors, Aaron and Jeff enter the Dumbo building and they kill the thugs until they reach Miles, but they would have to face Quantum, a blue teleporter who watched Miles on the order of the Evaluator. Subsequently, and on his birthday, Peter Parker warns Miles of a possible crime to investigate and, upon arriving there, Miles meets the Ultimate Green Goblin. Immediately, the beast and the spider clashed and Miles he began to remember the odd thing of his universe of origin until Ultimátum stopped the fight and escaped with Norman to visit Fisk. Finally, we would have a little story in which "Whirlwind" would notice the lack of his father, but his grandfather Vulture would bring them money and, once his mother died, he handed him a legacy that he could not reject as Starling.

In general we are facing a compilation quite emotional for how the union of the family is strength, although it has dire consequences for one of them, and on the other hand amazing and surprising for everything that may come to come by the return of the Ultimate Green Goblin and a new enemy that will change everything in the long term for our little Miles and that, without doubt, we are eager to see arrive: The clash between Ultimátum and Spider-Man. Now, speaking in detail of the story without going into spoilers, Seeing Jeff and the new Marauder in his updated suit is totally cool and seeing them cooperate inside the building to rescue Miles is the best, even in his greatest confrontation. Now, alliances are not only lived, but also of reconciliation, which is really beautiful. On the other hand, the confrontation between Miles and the Goblin while the first one recovers memories fills us with emotion, but soon it is cut by the rapid intervention of that character that we want to see more. Finally, Estornina's little story is touching and more when we see her take the opposite path from her grandfather.

As for the characters, Jeff is a father aware of the situation and is open to cooperating with his brother despite the past that they have had because he knows that with him he can get his son back, which is nice, but it is a pity that that had to happen to be reconciled. Aaron Davis ducks his head inside Morales' house for his past and asks his brother for help because he knows he needs the help of a former S.H.I.E.L.D agent. if he wants to recover Miles, and, just like his brother, his heart is still open to reconciliation. On the other hand, Miles is somewhat traumatized by the experience with the Evaluator when he can hardly defend himself, but little can rest because his mind faces a crisis when he sees an enemy who does not remember, but who should. The Ultimate Green Goblin plays a good role as a beast in this issue, but I find it strange that he didn't have a mental shock like Miles and he hasn't remembered that his suit is similar to one he saw in the past. Ultimátum can be seen little, but already anticipates that it will be a good long-term villain.

On rhythm, we have a first issue in which Saladin Ahmed is committed to rapid action so that it fosters the feeling of danger, anxiety, tension and, above all, the speed with which they should act, which transmits it perfectly; although it also leaves small moments of relaxation for the characters to absorb information and emotions. On the other hand, the second number is quieter than the first, although it is true that it maintains a large part of the number, but it cannot be compared with the first.

On an artistic level, Javier Garrón gives us two completely fantastic numbers of Miles Morales: Spider-Man in which he reflects very well the emotions of the characters, the details and the designs in each vignette he draws. In addition, the pages and bullets of action are very well built and some of them are original and please the view as in the full page where we see the Marauder and Jeff coming down the stairs defeating the thugs of the Evaluator. Finally, Annie Wu draws a small special of Estornina's origin with a somewhat simpler drawing and with flatter colors, but that gives that charming touch, just like the story.

In short, I consider that we are facing a number that marks a stage jump point in the life of Miles Morales now that Ultimátum has appeared and his personal life is beginning to take a good path – Will Parker be lucky and will start to go wrong in his other life, whether civil or heroic?

