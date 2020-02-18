Miles Heizer (‘For 13 reasons’) is dating the protagonist of another Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miles Heizer has a new partner and is Connor Jessup, the protagonist of ‘Locke & Key’ (Netflix).

has a new partner and is the protagonist of This is how the most famous couples fell in love.

The actors are very likely to fall in love with fellow professionals. The list of relations between interpreters is long … If we remember, recently, the romance between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, Ester Expósito and Álvaro Rico (‘Elite’) or Blanca Suárez and Mario Casas were also together, to give some examples. Lto last couple that has us living ’is formed by Miles Heizer Y Connor Jessup. We first discovered him for his role as Alex Standall in ‘For 13 reasons’, whose next season will be the last, and the second to star ‘Locke & Key’.

We don't know too many details about how they met, but the truth is that Miles Heizer Y Connor Jessup they have officialized that they are couple hanging a picture together on Instagram. We did not expect this relationship, but it freaks out because they cannot be more adorable, as much as the comment that accompanies the shared image. This is how Jessup congratulated his boy on Valentine's Day. “I'm late, but I love you. You are good, you make me better. Happy V + 1 day. ”

Faced with such a declaration of love, Miles responded with an emoticon crying with emotion and a green heart. Both are pinion and do not separate. In fact, the actor of ‘For 13 reasons’ accompanied him at the recent premiere of ‘Locke & Key’ and both posed next to the creator of the series, Joe Hill.

Charley gallayGetty Images

We wish them the best, so what Netflix has joined that no one separates …