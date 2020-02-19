Entertainment

Miles Heizer, couple of Connor Jessup ('Locke & Key')

February 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
Mile Heizer, from ‘For 13 reasons’ has a new partner

Todd WilliamsonGetty Images

The actors are very likely to fall in love with fellow professionals. The list of relations between interpreters is long … If we remember, recently, the romance between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, Ester Expósito and Álvaro Rico (‘Elite’) or Blanca Suárez and Mario Casas were also together, to give some examples. Lto last couple that has us living ’is formed by Miles Heizer Y Connor Jessup. We first discovered him for his role as Alex Standall in ‘For 13 reasons’, whose next season will be the last, and the second to star ‘Locke & Key’.


We don't know too many details about how they met, but the truth is that Miles Heizer Y Connor Jessup they have officialized that they are couple hanging a picture together on Instagram. We did not expect this relationship, but we love it because they cannot be more adorable, as much as the comment that accompanies the shared image. This is how Jessup congratulated his boy on Valentine's Day. “I'm late, but I love you. You are good, you make me better. Happy V + 1 day. ”

Faced with such a declaration of love, Miles responded with an emoticon crying with emotion and a green heart. Both are delighted and do not separate. In fact, the actor of ‘For 13 reasons’ accompanied him at the recent premiere of ‘Locke & Key’ and both posed next to the creator of the series, Joe Hill.

Miles Heizer and Connor Jessup, now a couple, pose with Joe Hill.

Charley gallayGetty Images

We wish them the best, so what Netflix has joined that no one separates …

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

