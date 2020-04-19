Milan, son of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, softens dad with his poem

Share it:

The Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué shared in his Instagram feed a few words that his oldest son wrote to him, "Milan poem, so proud of him!", Expressed the sentimental partner of the Colombian singer Shakira.

The poem that Milan wrote to his father Gerard Piqué says: "I love my charming father. He always makes me happy, he is the best friend I have ever had, he never makes me sad, he plays all sports with me and he likes to go jet ski. We both like to climb trees and run away from bees, we invent many things and play chess like kings "

We like to jump into our arms and then we like to hug, we like to ride a bike and go for walks, I love my charming father who always makes me happy.

Both the followers of the Barcelona player and the singer Shakira have been touched by such beautiful words from Milan. "What a crack", "adorable", "what a poem", "beautiful", "he knows more English than me", were some of the comments in Gerard Piqué's post.

The footballer, the singer and their two adorable children (Milan and Sasha), go through this quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic at their home in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Recently, Gerard Piqué participated in LaLiga Santander Fest, a solidarity macro-concert in which he explained how his family lives the confinement in their home in Barcelona:

Parents are like magnets, where we go they follow us.

