Milan Games Week: the tenth edition at fieramilano-Rho from 2nd to 4th October

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Building on the growing success of previous editions, Milan Games Week, the Fiera Milano and Fandango Club event dedicated to the world of video games, exports and home entertainment, is preparing to celebrate the 10th edition.

The largest Italian consumer show dedicated to the gaming world, managed and organized by Fiera Milano and Fandango Club, Milanese live communication agency, will be staged in the fieramilano exhibition center in Rho from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 October 2020.

Growing up over time, Milan Games Week, which enriches the exhibition portfolio of Fiera Milano, an increasingly ideal incubator of trade fair events that look to the new generations, has recorded new visitor records year after year and is today an unmissable event for both fans and brands that want to feed and consolidate the relationship with younger targets.

Therefore, there will be all those ingredients that have made Milan Games Week over the years the most important and visited videogame event in Italy: from the inevitable previews of the most anticipated titles to the unmissable tournaments in the increasingly imposing export area, without forgetting the special special guests coming not only from the gaming universe or from the web, but also from the music, television and cinema. Over the next few months, all the news of the 10th edition of Milan Games Week will be revealed. All details will be available on social media or on the official website.