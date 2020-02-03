Mikel Landa, in good condition after being hit by a vehicle

The Alava cyclist of the Bahrain McLaren Mikel Landa and a friend of his were hit on Saturday near the toll of the AP-68 in Altube (Álava) by a tourist, whose driver was arrested after fleeing.

The Basque cyclist reported the incident through social networks. "This morning while training a car with a friend It has rammed us from behind, fleeing. The first tests confirm that everything is fine", published Landa.

"I hope to return to training in the next few days", said the Alavés, who has not suffered serious injuries.

The accident occurred at one fifteen in the afternoon, when Landa and a friend were riding a bicycle along the N-622 motorway passing through Zigoitia (Álava), in the direction of Bilbao, specifically in the section between the exit of Gopegi and the from Latvia.

A Renault Megane ran over them and fled the place at high speed. Several witnesses alerted the Emergency Service to the emergency service, which sent health personnel to attend to the two victims, who were taken to the Santiago hospital by an ambulance.

Ertzaintza began the search for the escaped vehiclewhich was located shortly after in the vicinity of the highway toll in Altube.

The agents proceeded to identify the driver and his companion, and arrested the first, when checking that the tourism presented the damaged rearview mirror and that his remains coincided with others found in the place of the outrage.

The detainee, 42, was accused of a crime against road safety and Ertzaintza he also investigates the possible involvement of the arrested in an accident that occurred hours before on the AP-1 motorway in Burgos, where, after hitting another vehicle, Vitoria would have fled.