Mike Tyson's return to boxing postponed: the reasons

Mike tyson

"Kickboxer: Retaliation" Film – 2018

The American's return to boxing match Mike tyson, 54, against Roy jones jr. was delayed, the former world heavyweight champion reported Tuesday, following rumors that had circulated in recent days.

"Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," he said. the American in a statement from Triller, the platform that will offer this exhibition match on the Internet. "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. You better be ready, I come with full force," he stressed.

"I'm ready and I stay ready, November 28 is going to be epic!" Said Jones Jr., 51, from his side.

Comparison of young Mike Tyson with current Mike Tyson

Triller noted that, given the enormous interest that this fight to be held in Los Angeles has aroused, he will add more fights to the event, which can also be followed on pay television. In the other matches announced this Tuesday, the Swede Badou jack, former world champion in two categories, will face the American Blake mckernan and the british Viddal riley to the american Rashad Coulter. Another confrontation already announced is that of the former NBA player Nate robinson and the Youtube star Jake paul.

ESPN reported that the delay of the event to November 28, coinciding with the weekend the United States celebrates ThanksgivingIt is because the organizers needed more time to close the sale of television rights abroad and other details.

The eight-round combat between Tyson and Jones jr. It will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles, with the approval of the California State Athletic Commission. Iron mike He has been out of the ring for 15 years after a loss against Irishman Kevin McBride, ended his career with a balance of 50 wins and 6 losses with 44 knockouts, while his rival, who was world champion in four categories between 1993 and 2004 and fought for Last time in February 2018, he is 66-9 with 47 knockouts.

Roy Jones Jr, 51, during the pre-fight weigh-in ceremony against Enzo Maccarinelli in Moscow, Russia, in December 2015 (Reuters)

In dialogue with TMZ In early August, the former heavyweight king declared: "This is seek and destroy and I am eager to regain my glory". And I add: "If the opportunity presents itself I will knock him out, I am always looking for it".

For his part, Jones Junior explained in an interview with ESPN: “I know how to have fun in the ring, trying to do my best, but at the same time I know Mike. Mike is like a puppy pitbull, who gets lost in his mind and the only thing he knows is 'I'm going for the fight', that's the only thing he knows, go for the fight”. Winner of numerous world titles in different categories – medium, super middle, light heavy and heavy – he knows he cannot underestimate the challenge. And he has a plan. “If he doesn't kill fast, he has trouble on his hands. If you don't do it fast, your ass belongs to me! ", prodded in a video that broadcast TMZ.

