Mike Tyson's phrase that shakes the rival he chose for his return to boxing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tyson and Jones Junior, face to face

At 54 years old, Mike Tyson He puts on his gloves again to get into the ring three decades after his last fight as a professional: it will be tested on September 12 against Roy Jones Jr. (51) in an exhibition duel for charitable purposes, since all the proceeds will be donated to various non-profit organizations.

However, Iron Mike took the return seriously, beyond the fact that from the California Athletic Commission they argued that it will be a "friendly" fight and that "it is not a situation in which they will go out to try to take off their head to each other. They will just be there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends. "

In dialogue with TMZAt the end of his training, the former King of the Heavy declared: "This is seek and destroy and I am eager to regain my glory.". And I add: "If the opportunity presents itself I will knock it out, I am always looking for it".

One of those who expressed fear of the harm that can be done to the contending veterans was another glory of the fist sport, such as George Foreman. Tyson came out to reply, “Don't worry about us. You weren't concerned about hurting yourself when you toured back and fought. "

Indeed, Foreman knew how to return to activity ten years a decade after his retirement and hung up his gloves in 1997 when he was 48 years old. “Both Roy and I are professionals. We know how to handle ourselves, no matter what happens. It is boxing that we are talking about. And to hurt people "he stressed.

“I wanted to do something good, I am excited about this real charity event and we are going to help many NGOs. And I thought it was great to do it (boxing again) and obviously I can still do it. This is what I really want to do, I look forward to it, ”Tyson declared a few days ago, on the Jimmy Fallon show.

"I'm back. I don't know how but I came back. I started training and I'm fit again, I weigh 99 kilos, I was boxing … doing what I can. I can't believe it either, I just don't believe in the Fountain of Youth but something came over me and I'm back, ”he described. "The training is very painful, so with this experience I do not plan to call another fight," he warned. The images of his tests in the ring and before the bag, in which it can be seen that he did not lose his ferocity, have become viral in recent weeks. And they pose a threat to your adversary.

Mike Tyson's brutal training at 54

“I know how to have fun on top of a ring, trying to do my best, but at the same time I know Mike. Mike is like a puppy pit bull, he gets lost in his mind and the only thing he knows is 'I'm going for the fight', that's the only thing he knows, going for the fightJones Junior explained in an interview with ESPN.

Winner of numerous world titles in different categories – medium, super medium, light heavy and heavy – he knows that he cannot underestimate the challenge. And you have a plan. "If you don't kill fast, you have a problem on your hands. If you don't do it fast, your butt belongs to me! ”, he prodded in a video he broadcast TMZ.