Mike Tyson's photo joining protests over George Floyd's death and racism in America

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mike Tyson has joined the protests over the death of George Floyd in the United States (REUTERS)

As fans and all boxing fans wait to find out when his official return to the ring will be, the legendary Mike Tyson has not remained oblivious to the death of George Floyd and the racism in United States, and it has reappeared on social networks with a photograph that adds to the wave of protests.

‘Iron Mike’ It has been another of the athletes who got on his knees to demonstrate against the death of the African-American citizen of 46 years, who was the victim of police abuse in Minneapolis two weeks ago.

In the image, the former world heavyweight champion is seen wearing typical boxer clothing (although without gloves, only with bandaged hands), with his left knee resting on the floor, arms on your right leg and head down.

In the past week, the boxing legend has used his account Instagram to express their position in the midst of various worldwide protests against racial discrimination. Seven days ago, he published – like other athletes, celebrities and thousands of users – a black photo, accompanied by the label #BlackOutTuesday. A few days later, he added a photograph of his mother, accompanied by emotional words.

"My mother in 1947. I just saw this photo for the first time. She is 20 years old. He grew up meeting Malcolm X, Miles David and knew the original Harlem Globetrotters. She was a first-class lady, no wonder why I love clothes. I didn't know anything about my mother. She never said anything to me except what my father told me about her later in life. I am proud to be the son of Lorna May Smith. Her roots are from Charlottesville, Virginia, but she lived at Bedford Stuyvesant, 203 Franklin Ave, between Dekalb and Willoughby. She was part of the Swing Age"He related.

Many of his followers celebrated this type of message, which comes between the farewell that thousands of people made to George Floyd in Houston and after the large number of protests that took place in various cities of United States and some of the world, like London, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Copenhagen, Budapest and other famous capitals of Europe.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

NBA and racism: the ordeal of stars who made history and leaders who prove the power of sport

Thousands of people fired George Floyd at the wake held in Houston

Hamilton spoke out in favor of the destruction of a monument in protests against racism: "What's next?"