Mike Tyson's partner in the cannabis sharing business has made a statement to the BBC in his first public interview after learning of his intention to name the Camp Nou, as requested by the Blaugrana club in recent days.

All proceeds, as the culé club made official, with this new sponsorship contract to name the Camp Nou will be destined to fight the coronavirus. That the Camp Nou bears the surname of "Swissx", the name of the company seems "a great idea".

Alik David wants to acquire those rights and name it as Swissx Stadium. For him it is "a great stadium" and he intends with this great agreement "to be able to foresee and plant medicinal products"

This was stated to the BBC: "It is something that we, specifically, have been looking for to incorporate our company and we think it's a great idea"

David explains the activity of his company, Swissx: "It is a cannabis company and Spain has a great baggage as liberal leaders of the European Union on the way to its legalizationso they treat it very naturally "

Since the Camp Nou opened in 1957, it has never had a name other than the original. It would mean a marked change in the history of the club, and could create controversy regarding the activity of said company. This is what they ask him in the British public media: "It continues to be seen this way. The world is born of ideas", defends the partner of Mike Tyson who wants his company to be the Camp Nou surname.