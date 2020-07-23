Mike Tyson will return to the ring in September and confirmed who will be his rival

Share it:

Tyson to return to the ring at 54

Legendary former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to return to the ring at 54 for an exhibition match against his compatriot, the also American, Roy Jones Jr., 51s, on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Tyson, who in recent weeks has posted videos of his training sessions on social media, he has been out of the ring for 15 years after a loss against Irishman Kevin McBride.

The Tyson vs. Fight Jones is scheduled for eight rounds. " at the Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles, with the approval of the California State Athletic Commission, said the Legend’s Only League, a company owned by Tyson.

"Because the talent, the ability and the drive to compete never disappear", The company assured after announcing the combat and, as revealed by the North American portal TMZ, the fight called Frontline Battle, will air on Pay-per-view and on the Triller social media platform.

“I am happy that this fight between Mike Tyson and me happens! I was always ready and I will be this time too. I want all my fans to support me and tune in. It will be epic, ”exclaimed the former boxer through a post on his Instagram account.

The North American starred in an extensive sports career that began in 1989 and ended in 2018 with a matchup against Scott Sigmon at the Civic Center, Pensacola, Florida for the vacant World Boxing Union title.

"Superman", as he is known in the boxing world, knew how to get various belts throughout his career and was the only boxer who, after starting his path at super welterweight, He managed to win a title in the heavyweight category in 106 years.

He "Fighter of the Decade”, As he was baptized in 1990, he established a record of 66 wins (47 by knockout) and just nine losses (5 by knockout). One of his most successful fights was the one he starred in on March 1, 2003 in which he defeated John Ruiz for the vacant WBA heavyweight title. On that occasion it was imposed by unanimous decision.

On the other hand, the American medium TMZ He assured that the event will have various matches as well as live musicals with artists such as Snoop Dog, Lil Wayne, Future, The Weeknd and Pitbull, among others, all under the promotion of Triller.

As for the company of "Iron Mike", It calls itself a "sports league created by Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. We are a next generation sports company that provides comprehensive support and infrastructure to the best athletes in the world. ”

