Mike Tyson revealed the reason why he was married three times: "I would kill myself without a wife"

Lakiha Spicer has been the wife of Mike Tyson since 2009 (Shutterstock)

As he prepares to return to the ring at age 53, the former boxer Mike Tyson He provided an interview in which he again left shocking definitions of his life. After confessing that he tasted the poison of a toad and recounting dark episodes in his career, he now became sentimental when he mentioned his wife, Lakiha Kiki Spicer.

The woman he married in 2009 has been his life partner for more than 10 years and has been his most stable partner, but not the only one. In total, the former boxer promised at the altar to love three ladies to death, but various conflicts caused two of those promises to end in divorces.

In a talk he had with rapper TI, Tyson He explained the importance of women in his life: "Without my wife, I am a wild animal … I see women differently now that I have grown up. As a young man he saw them as pure pleasure. Now that I'm older, I see them as the other half. "

Tyson had three marriages in his life (Shutterstock)

The man who became world heavyweight champion at the age of 20, a record age to this day, revealed that the company of a woman is vital to him: “That's why I got married three times … because I can't live without a wife. If I don't have a wife, I would kill myself"I need someone to listen. I am a soldier. I cannot think on my own, I need someone to do it … I know myself," he insisted.

Tyson was married to the actress Robin givens between 1988 and 1989, after the divorce, she denounced him for gender violence. Later, when he was released from prison after being convicted of rape, he said yes at the altar next to Monica Turner, a university student with whom he was between 1997 and 2003. Finally, in 2009 he married Kiki Spicer, whom he had known since she was a minor.

The 43-year-old woman was a teenager when Tyson He was just beginning his career and came to him thanks to the friendship that his father had with Don King, the former boxer's agent. The turns of life made the young woman fall in love with the boxer and they are currently a happy couple.

