Mike Salazar and his moving message after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Mexican comedian Mike Salazar has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, he reveals it himself through a video that he places on his personal Instagram account.

Mike Salazar, who is 30 years old and started his artistic career when he was 18, shares on Instagram that he maintains a positive attitude despite being diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

I am positive even though I was diagnosed with coronavirus. I was fine, calm, my result was given to me on Tuesday the 24th and I'm trying to assimilate, "says Mike on Instagram.

Salazar, who has taken his comedy shows through the interior of the Mexican Republic and also in the United States, relates that as soon as he felt the symptoms of the coronavirus, he went for medical tests.

Now I am busier than worried. I did the tests because I had a headache, joint pain, fever and I did not hesitate to go to the doctor. "









The public that loves him and follows him on social networks immediately send him friendly messages and tell him that hopefully he will recover soon.

Greetings Mike and take good care of yourself. Follow your doctor's recommendations "," You will soon get out of this; Blessings "," Cheer up, buddy, everything will be fine "," And how are your babies and your wife? ", his fans write to him on Instagram.

Mike Salazar has gained public thanks to his performance as a comedian and is currently ranked as one of the best.

In its beginnings, according to information in its biography, it began to appear in the comedy club El Unicornio Azul and then made its debut in Sabadazo.

